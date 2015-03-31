Berkshire Hathaway Automotive looks to expand in U.S. -chairman

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
DETROIT, March 31 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc wants to purchase more U.S. auto dealerships to expand the company's automotive dealer venture, Larry Van Tuyl, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, told CNBC on Tuesday.
Van Tuyl, who appeared on CNBC with Buffett, said that the group will look for high-volume dealerships to add to the 81 dealerships it owns in 10 states. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.