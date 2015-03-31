版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 1日 星期三 01:55 BJT

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive looks to expand in U.S. -chairman

DETROIT, March 31 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc wants to purchase more U.S. auto dealerships to expand the company's automotive dealer venture, Larry Van Tuyl, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Van Tuyl, who appeared on CNBC with Buffett, said that the group will look for high-volume dealerships to add to the 81 dealerships it owns in 10 states. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐