Berkshire Hathaway Automotive looks to expand in U.S. -chairman

DETROIT, March 31 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc wants to purchase more U.S. auto dealerships to expand the company's automotive dealer venture, Larry Van Tuyl, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Van Tuyl, who appeared on CNBC with Buffett, said that the group will look for high-volume dealerships to add to the 81 dealerships it owns in 10 states. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)