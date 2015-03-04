Berkshire Hathaway plans debut euro bond

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - US conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has mandated banks for a potential debut euro-denominated bond deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo will lead manage the trade that is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.
It will be rated Aa2/AA (stable/stable)
Warren Buffet is the company's CEO.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.