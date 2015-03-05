Berkshire Hathaway out with triple tranche debut euro bond

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
has started marketing a debut triple tranche euro bond, a lead
manager said on Thursday.
The transaction for the Aa2/AA rated US conglomerate will
comprise an eight-year, a 12-year and a 20-year bond and is
expected to be priced later today.
Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, and Wells Fargo are marketing the eight-year at
35bp area over mid-swaps, the 12-year at 50bp area over
mid-swaps and the 20-year at 65bp area.
Berkshire Hathaway said the proceeds will be used for
general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a 3.2%
US$1.7bn bond that matured on February 11 2015.
After the announcement on Wednesday, one hedge fund manager
said he expected the deal would go well, particularly due to the
rarity value.
"It's a good business, but it all depends on where it comes
relative to its existing issues, so let's see what the price
is," he said.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)