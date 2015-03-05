版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四

Berkshire Hathaway set final terms on 3bn bond raise

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Berkshire Hathaway has set the final terms on an inaugural multi-tranche euro bond issue, according to a lead.

The Aa2/AA rated US conglomerate will price a 750m eight-year at 27bp over mid-swaps, a 1.25bn 12-year at 42bp over mid-swaps and a 1bn 20-year at 57bp over mid-swaps.

All the tranches are pricing at the tight end of revised guidance of 30bp area, 45bp area, and 60bp area.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a 3.2% US$1.7bn bond that matured on February 11.

Lead managers, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo started marketing the deal at plus 35bp area, plus 50bp area, and plus 65bp area respectively earlier today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)
