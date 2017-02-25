UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple

(New throughout, adds details about Apple investment and
investor comment)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of
gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of
the iPhone maker surged.
Berkshire revealed that its massive stake in Apple stock, as
of Dec. 31, had risen to 61.2 million shares for a total of
$6.75 billion, an average of about $110.17 apiece, according to
the annual report Saturday from Berkshire.
As of Friday's closing price of $136.66, Berkshire's holding
of Apple was valued at more than $8.3 billion.
Berkshire became one of the top 10 Apple investors in 2016,
taking a stake of more than 9 million shares in the first
quarter and then accelerating purchases in the last three months
of the year.
"I think Buffett likes Apple because of the hold or control
that they are gaining over the lives of above-average income
Americans and people around the world," said Bill Smead of Smead
Capital Management. "Buffett knows that people have become
addicted to Apple products and he invests in these addictions."
The Apple investment appears to reflect much of the $12
billion of stock that Buffett said he had bought between the
Nov. 8 Presidential election and the end of January.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)