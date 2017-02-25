Buffett scorns tricky Wall Street accounting, but defends buybacks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren
Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S.
companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended
one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.
"As the subject of repurchases has come to a boil, some
people have come close to calling them un-American
–characterizing them as corporate misdeeds that divert funds
needed for productive endeavors," Buffett said in his annual
letter to shareholders.
"That simply isn't the case: Both American corporations and
private investors are today awash in funds looking to be
sensibly deployed. I'm not aware of any enticing project that in
recent years has died for lack of capital."
Some critics, including BlackRock Inc Chief
Executive Officer Larry Fink, think the practice of companies
buying back their own shares to boost earnings has been used to
excess.
Repurchasing shares boosts earnings per share by reducing
the shares remaining on the market. Critics contend the money
can be better used to hire employees or buy
equipment.
Buybacks fell to an average $2.3 billion a day during the
January-February earnings season, TrimTabs Investment Research
Inc data showed on Monday, after spiking to $5.7 billion a day
in early-to-mid 2015.
Last month, Fink warned CEOs of S&P 500 companies in
a letter that the world's largest asset manager would be looking
for an explanation of how cash from corporate tax cuts touted by
U.S. President Donald Trump will be used, especially if it is
deployed for buybacks.
Buffett can buy Berkshire's own shares back at 120 percent
or less of book value, but that has "proved hard to do," Buffett
said.
"Our buying out 'partners' at a discount is not a
particularly gratifying way of making money. Still, market
circumstances could create a situation in which repurchases
would benefit both continuing and exiting shareholders," he
said. "If so, we will be ready to act."
ACCOUNTING TRICKS
Buffett was less sanguine on other practices used by public
companies, saying "too many" are deviating from generally
accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to present better earnings
numbers.
Buffett said it "makes us nervous" that companies regularly
leave out what they call "restructuring costs" and "stock-based
compensation" from their expenses, boosting profits by deviating
from standard accounting practices.
"To tell owners year after year, 'Don't count this,' when
management is simply making business adjustments that are
necessary, is misleading. And too many analysts and journalists
fall for this baloney."
