That $56 bln was here somewhere: Berkshire revises cash stake disclosure

Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
shareholders might have been forgiven on Saturday for looking at
the company's annual report and wondering why some $56 billion
of cash appeared to vanish.
It did not, Chairman Warren Buffett assured them.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate has changed how it
reports its cash stake, and no longer includes the overall
amount in its consolidated statement of cash flows.
In his annual shareholder letter, Buffett said Berkshire has
about $86 billion of cash and equivalents, roughly triple the
$28 billion shown on the cash flow statement. Berkshire had
reported $84.8 billion there as of Sept. 30.
Investors care about the stake because it shows Berkshire's
capacity to make big acquisitions, or purchases such as a big
new investment in iPhone maker Apple Inc, without
having to sell existing businesses or investments.
Buffett insists on a $20 billion cash cushion, in part for
protection should natural or man-made catastrophes force big
payouts by the company's insurance units.
So who was to blame for the reporting change?
Accountants and auditors.
In a footnote, Berkshire said it had invested "significant
amounts" last year in U.S. Treasury bills maturing in more than
three months.
Berkshire said it had previously classified such Treasury
bills as cash equivalents, noting that they are highly liquid
and not that sensitive to interest-rate changes.
But after consulting "relevant accounting literature" and
talking with its independent auditors, "we have concluded that,
notwithstanding our view of the substance of such instruments,
these U.S. Treasury Bills technically do not meet a 'bright
line' definition of cash equivalents" under generally accepted
accounting principles," Berkshire said.
As a result, Berkshire is now reporting its longer-dated
Treasury bills with its consolidated balance sheets.
It reported $58.3 billion of Treasury bills there, versus
just $4.6 billion a year earlier. Berkshire also revised prior
cash flow statements to reflect the change.
"We believe that these changes have no effect whatsoever on
our financial condition," Berkshire said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)