2015年 9月 9日

Berkshire's Buffett says bought some IBM shares in Q3 - CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 8 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chief executive officer and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway , told CNBC on Tuesday that he bought some shares of International Business Machines Corp in the third quarter.

"We bought it in the first quarter, and normally I wouldn't tell you this, but we bought some in the third quarter," Buffett told the cable television network.

Buffett also said that U.S. economic growth was on a steady, and not a "booming," path. He also said that, if he could vote on Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan's title, he would vote to have him in both the CEO and chairman roles. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)
