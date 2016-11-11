Berkshire sets record as Trump boosts prospects, Buffett's wealth

Nov 11 Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares
posted one of their best weeks in years, soaring 9.5 percent and
touching a record high, even though Chairman Warren Buffett's
choice for the White House, Hillary Clinton, was defeated by
Donald Trump.
The conglomerate's Class A shares closed on Friday up $1,110
at $234,860, a day after surpassing their record set in December
2014. Its Class B shares did even better, rising 9.8 percent.
Berkshire's gains trounced the 3.8 percent increase this
week in the Standard & Poor's 500.
They also boosted Buffett's net worth to $70.3 billion,
pushing him past Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos to again
become the world's third richest person, Forbes magazine said.
Buffett, 86, owns about 18 percent of Berkshire, which he
has run from Omaha, Nebraska since 1965.
Berkshire owns roughly 90 companies including the BNSF
railroad, Geico car insurance and several energy and industrial
businesses. It also has big stakes in financial stocks such as
Wells Fargo & Co and American Express Co.
Many of Berkshire's businesses and investments may benefit
if Trump's ascendance to the presidency heralds greater
government spending and fewer regulatory hurdles.
BNSF, for example, has seen profit fall 19 percent in 2016,
weighed down by declining shipments of coal. But that industry
could be buoyed if Trump fulfills his promise to invigorate
mining, and perhaps ease limits on carbon emissions.
Meanwhile, shares of Wells Fargo, in which Berkshire owns a
10 percent stake, rose 16 percent this week despite being
enmeshed in a scandal over employees who set up accounts without
customers' permission, in a drive to meet sales goals.
In an interview broadcast on Friday, Buffett told CNN that
Wells Fargo had a "dumb incentive system," and that its former
Chief Executive John Stumpf, who left his post in October, was a
decent man who nonetheless made a "hell of a mistake" and failed
to correct it.
Still, Buffett said he had not sold Wells Fargo shares.
He also remained confident about longer-term prospects for
equities, of which Berkshire owned more than $131 billion at the
end of September. Berkshire's own market value is roughly $386
billion.
"The stock market will be higher 10, 20, 30 years from now,"
Buffett told CNN. "It would have been with Hillary, and it ...
will be with Trump."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)