WRAPUP 4-Warren Buffett rails against fee-hungry Wall Street managers

NEW YORK Feb 25 Billionaire Warren Buffett,
whose stock picks over several decades have enriched generations
of Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders, delivered a
black eye to the investment industry on Saturday, urging
ordinary investors to buy plain-vanilla index funds.
"When trillions of dollars are managed by Wall Streeters
charging high fees, it will usually be the managers who reap
outsized profits, not the clients," Buffett said in his annual
letter to shareholders.
"Both large and small investors should stick with low-cost
index funds," he added.
Buffett, 86, used his investment savvy to build Berkshire
into a powerhouse conglomerate and become the world's
second-richest person. Known to fans as "the Oracle of Omaha,"
he estimated that the search for outperformance has caused
investors to "waste" more than $100 billion over the past
decade.
On Saturday, he called Vanguard Group founder Jack Bogle "a
hero" for his early efforts to popularize index funds.
Berkshire itself has done far better, with its stock price
gaining 20.8 percent per year since Buffett took over in 1965,
dwarfing the Standard & Poor's 500's 9.7 percent gain,
including dividends.
Yet Buffett said most stock investors are better off with
low-cost index funds than paying higher fees to managers who
often underperform.
In 2014, Buffett said he plans to put 90 percent of the
money he leaves to his wife Astrid when he dies into an S&P 500
index fund, and 10 percent in government bonds.
During the financial crisis, Buffett bet a founder of the
asset management company Protege Partners LLC $1 million that a
Vanguard S&P 500 index fund would outperform several groups of
hedge funds over years.
The index fund is up 85.4 percent, Buffett said, while the
hedge fund groups are up between 2.9 percent and 62.8 percent.
On Saturday, Buffett said he has "no doubt" he will win the
bet. He plans to donate the money to Girls Inc of Omaha.
While Buffett said no pension funds or "mega-rich
individuals" have taken his advice on index funds and that
"human behavior won't change," some investors are following his
lead.
Despite a roaring stock market in the United States,
actively managed mutual funds bled $342 billion last year, their
second straight year of outflows.
Passive index funds and exchange-traded funds, meanwhile,
attracted nearly $506 billion of new money.
But Tim Armour, CEO of Capital Group Cos, which runs the
American Funds and invests $1.4 trillion, said index funds can
expose investors to losses when markets turn sour. The funds are
one of Berkshire's biggest investors.
"We don't dispute the data that has led Mr. Buffett and
others to form their views," Armour said in a statement.
"However, a fairly simple fact has gotten lost in the debate.
Simply put, not all investment managers are average."
LITTLE TO SAY ON TRUMP, SUCCESSION
Berkshire on Saturday also said fourth-quarter profit rose
15 percent from a year earlier, as gains from investments and
derivatives offset lower profit from the BNSF railroad and other
units.
Berkshire also owns dozens of stocks including Apple Inc
, Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo & Co and the
four biggest U.S. airlines, and more than one-fourth of Kraft
Heinz Co.
This year's letter and Berkshire's annual report gave no
clues about who will succeed Buffett as chief executive officer,
a question shareholders and Wall Street have speculated about
increasingly in recent years.
But Buffett lavishly praised Berkshire executive Ajit Jain,
widely considered a leading CEO candidate, for smoothly running
much of the conglomerate's insurance businesses.
Jain joined Berkshire in 1986, and Buffett put him in charge
of National Indemnity's small, struggling reinsurance operation.
Since then, Jain has "created tens of billions of value for
Berkshire shareholders. If there were ever to be another Ajit
and you could swap me for him, don't hesitate. Make the trade!"
Berkshire, which became one of the top 10 Apple investors in
2016, has gained about $1.6 billion on its Apple investment
after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Berkshire’s airline investments suggest that Buffett has
overcome his two-decade aversion to the sector after an unhappy
- though, he has said, profitable - investment in US Air Group.
Buffett, a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton, did not
mention U.S. President Donald Trump by name in his letter.
But he did, however, talk up the vibrancy of U.S. society
and its inclusion of immigrants, one of the most polarizing
issues under the Trump administration. And he said the future of
American business and markets is bright.
"One word sums up our country's achievements: miraculous,"
Buffett said.
"From a standing start 240 years ago - a span of time less
than triple my days on earth - Americans have combined human
ingenuity, a market system, a tide of talented and ambitious
immigrants, and the rule of law to deliver abundance beyond any
dreams of our forefathers."
