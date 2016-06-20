Berkshire workers comp business faulted by California regulator

| June 20
June 20 California's insurance commissioner on
Monday said a Berkshire Hathaway Inc insurance business
evaded a state law designed to protect small businesses from
unexpected workers' compensation costs.
Commissioner Dave Jones faulted Berkshire's Applied
Underwriters Inc and California Insurance Co units over the sale
to Shasta Linen Supply Inc of a nontraditional workers'
compensation policy whose terms and rates had not been reviewed
by state officials.
Jones said the policy sold by Applied essentially replaced a
policy sold by California Insurance, and subjected Shasta, a
family-owned employer of 63 people, to hundreds of thousands of
dollars of extra costs. He ordered a refund of extra sums that
Shasta paid.
"California employers should be able to trust that their
insurance companies are doing business by the book and not
exploiting them in the name of profit," Jones said in a
statement. "Unfiled rates and unfiled major policy terms are
void as a matter of law."
Berkshire had no immediate comment. Applied and a lawyer for
California Insurance did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Shasta's lawyer did not immediately respond to similar
requests.
Workers' compensation insurance typically covers lost wages
and medical costs for employees injured on the job. Jones said
it is mandatory in California.
Monday's 70-page decision is a rare regulatory critique of
Berkshire's insurance operations, which account for roughly a
quarter of operating profit at the Omaha, Nebraska-based
conglomerate run by Warren Buffett.
The policy in question is called EquityComp, which Berkshire
has said carries a profit-sharing component and is meant for
medium-sized employers.
Jones said EquityComp was launched in 2008, and now
generates 80 percent of California Insurance's policy premiums.
He said it has helped the company roughly triple its profit
and market share in the state, while reducing the percentage of
premiums used to pay claims to well below industry norms.
"CIC knew of the review and pre-approval process and
deliberately ignored that process," he wrote.
Jones said he ordered a review by the state's insurance
department of whether Berkshire and its rivals are selling other
unfiled workers' compensation policies.
He said the outcome will determine whether enforcement
actions and penalties are justified.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)