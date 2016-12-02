Fruit of the Loom names Melissa Burgess-Taylor CEO

Dec 1 Fruit of the Loom, a Berkshire Hathaway
Inc unit, said it named Melissa Burgess-Taylor as the
chief executive officer and chairman, following the death of
Rick Medlin.
Medlin, who had held the top post at the apparel company
since 2010, died on Sunday of natural causes, the company said.
"Rick lived and breathed Fruit of the Loom, and he was an
inspirational leader to everyone associated with the company,"
Warren Buffett, chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, said in a
statement.
Burgess-Taylor, who has been with the company for more than
17 years, is currently senior vice president of brand management
and sales for Fruit of the Loom and Vanity Fair Brands.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)