Buffett's Berkshire buys $1 bln worth of Phillips 66 stock in 2016

Feb 10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc has
bought an additional $1 billion of stock in Phillips 66
this year, and now owns roughly 14.1 percent of the oil refiner.
The conglomerate run by Warren Buffett has purchased about
12.98 million Phillips 66 shares this year, including nearly
2.18 million shares in February, according to regulatory filings
through Tuesday night.
Berkshire now owns 74.47 million Phillips 66 shares worth
about $5.62 billion, based on Tuesday's market close of $75.44.
Berkshire has paid just over $77 per share for its added stake.
Phillips 66 is Berkshire's sixth-largest common stock
holding, according to regulatory filings.
The larger holdings are American Express Co,
Coca-Cola Co, IBM Corp, Kraft Heinz Co
and Wells Fargo & Co, the filings show.
Berkshire also owns close to 90 businesses in industries
including energy, food, insurance, manufacturing, railroads and
retail. Last month, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company paid about
$32 billion for industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.
