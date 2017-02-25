Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct

Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent
from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and
derivatives.
Net income rose to $6.29 billion, or $3,823 per Class A
share, from $5.48 billion, or $3,333 per share, in the
comparable quarter the previous year.
Quarterly operating profit fell 6 percent to $4.38
billion, or $2,665 per share, from $4.67 billion, or $2,843 per
share.
Analysts on average had forecast operating profit of
$2,716.60 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Book value per share, which reflects assets minus
liabilities and which Buffett considers a good yardstick for
Berkshire's intrinsic worth, was $172,108 at the end of the
year, up 5 percent from three months earlier.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)