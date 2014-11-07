Berkshire Q3 profit falls 8.6 pct to $4.62 bln on investments

NEW YORK Nov 7 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc on Friday said quarterly profit
fell 8.6 percent from the year-ago period, as it posted a loss
on investments and derivatives from a year-earlier gain.
Net income slipped to $4.617 billion, or $2,811 per Class A
share in the third quarter, from $5.05 billion, or $3,074 per
Class A share, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit rose to $4.724 billion, or $2,876
per Class A share, from $3.66 billion, or $2,228 per Class A
share.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $2,593.85 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Bernard Orr)