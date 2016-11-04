Berkshire profit falls, appears to keep Wells Fargo stake

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said third-quarter profit fell 24 percent from a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time gain, though operating profit grew at the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
The company also suggested it may have held onto its stake during the quarter in Wells Fargo & Co, which has been embroiled in a scandal over its creation of unauthorized customer accounts. Berkshire is the bank's largest shareholder.
Quarterly net income for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire fell to $7.2 billion, or $4,379 per Class A share, from $9.43 billion, or $5,737 per Class A share, a year earlier.
Operating profit rose 7 percent to $4.85 billion, or $2,951 per share, from $4.55 billion, or $2,769. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.