UPDATE 2-Berkshire cuts Wells Fargo stake, pulls Fed application

(Adds Wells Fargo comment and stock price changes, Berkshire
regulatory filing, other Berkshire investments)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to
boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10
percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it
below that threshold.
Berkshire on Wednesday said it concluded after several
months of talks with Fed officials that maintaining the higher
stake would "materially restrict" its ability to do business
with the third-largest U.S. bank.
The Fed exerts special oversight when investors take large
bank stakes. It often allows double-digit stakes not designed to
exert a "controlling influence," but has said it would review
any resulting business relationship "case-by-case."
Berkshire said "investment or valuation considerations" were
not factors in its sale of 7.13 million Wells Fargo shares this
week, and planned sale of another 1.87 million shares "in the
near future."
The company, which has owned Wells Fargo stock since 1989,
also said it will sell more Wells Fargo shares if needed to keep
its stake "slightly below 10 percent," including if the bank
repurchases its own stock.
According to a regulatory filing, Berkshire owned 504.3
million Wells Fargo shares worth more than $27 billion before
the sales, making it the bank's largest shareholder. Buffett,
86, owned another 2.01 million of the bank's shares personally.
Wells Fargo has been beset since September by a scandal over
its creation of unauthorized customer accounts.
"We appreciate the confidence that Berkshire Hathaway has
placed in Wells Fargo over the years, both as our largest
shareholder and a very valued customer," spokesman Mark Folk
said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our
relationship."
On Monday, Wells Fargo said it would claw back an additional
$75 million of compensation from the executives it blamed most
for the accounts scandal, former Chief Executive John Stumpf and
former community banking chief Carrie Tolstedt.
The San Francisco-based lender's shares have nonetheless
risen 16.6 percent since Donald Trump was elected U.S.
president, though they now trade at their lowest level in four
months.
Many other banks' shares also rose after Trump's election.
Buffett told CNBC television on Feb. 27 that Wells Fargo
made a "huge mistake" by not immediately addressing the
unauthorized accounts, and that letting the problem mushroom
made its reputation suffer.
Wells Fargo is expected on Thursday to report a decline in
first-quarter profit, according to analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Berkshire has large investments in other financial services
companies, including year-end stakes of 16.8 percent in American
Express Co, 6 percent in U.S. Bancorp and 2.9
percent in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate also operates more
than 90 businesses including insurers, utilities, industrial
products makers, food and apparel companies, and a railroad.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese, Sandra Maler and Bill Rigby)