Berkshire is accused in NY lawsuit of workers' comp 'siphoning'

* Bicycle company says Berkshire illegally diverted premiums
* "Reverse Ponzi scheme" is alleged
* Berkshire does not immediately provide comment
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
has been sued by a New York bicycle courier company
over an alleged illegal scheme to cheat employers buying
workers' compensation policies.
The complaint, filed late Friday by Breakaway Courier
Systems, came as Berkshire's Applied Underwriters unit faces
scrutiny over its workers' compensation policies, including some
that have been banned by California, Vermont and Wisconsin.
Breakaway, with about 300 employees, accused Berkshire and
Applied of "siphoning" premiums through a web of illegal shell
companies, with diverted premiums going to unlicensed
out-of-state insurers.
The plan amounted to a "reverse Ponzi scheme" where
unsuspecting employers expecting to buy affordable policies
instead bought costly "reinsurance" requiring them to cover each
other's losses, leaving taxpayers on the hook for shortfalls
when too many workers are injured on the job, Breakaway said.
"Breakaway thought it was purchasing a workers' comp policy
with a profit-sharing component if its losses were low," Raymond
Dowd, its lawyer, said in an interview. "Instead it purchased a
complex derivative swap labeled misleadingly as a 'reinsurance
participation agreement' that put all the risk on Breakaway.
"Berkshire's schemes break multiple laws, including that you
cannot collect insurance premiums if you are not licensed," Dowd
added.
Neither Berkshire nor Applied immediately responded to
requests for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in the state supreme court in Manhattan,
seeks at least $18 million of damages, plus a declaration that
the reinsurance participation agreements (RPAs) are void and
against public policy.
It shines a spotlight on a lesser-known part of Berkshire's
insurance operations, which also include Geico car insurance and
General Re reinsurance.
Berkshire, run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has
some 90 operating units including the BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen
ice cream, and various apparel, energy and industrial companies.
Breakaway sued three days after Applied and its California
Insurance Co affiliate agreed to stop selling disputed workers'
compensation policies in California.
Both insurers denied wrongdoing. California Insurance
Commissioner Dave Jones said their sale of a policy to Shasta
Linen Supply Inc of Sacramento subjected the employer of 63 to
hundreds of thousands of dollars of extra costs.
Similarly, Breakaway's RPA put that company at "imminent
financial risk," and was "not understandable" by ordinary
purchasers, Martin Schwartzman, former first deputy
superintendent of New York's insurance department, said in a
filing accompanying the complaint.
The case is Breakaway Courier Corp d/b/a Breakaway Courier
Systems v. Berkshire Hathaway Inc et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 654806/2016.
