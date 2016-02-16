Buffett to webcast Berkshire annual meeting on Yahoo

Feb 16 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
plans to webcast its annual meeting for the first time,
enabling the largest U.S. shareholder gathering to reach a
global audience through Yahoo Inc's finance page.
Viewers will be able to watch Buffett, the 85-year-old chief
executive officer, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 92, field
five hours of questions on April 30 from shareholders, reporters
and analysts about the Omaha, Nebraska-based company, investing,
the economy and life.
The webcast offers a chance "to reach more people than ever,
in key financial centers" and "to bring the energy and
excitement of what happens in Omaha to an informed audience
around the world," Buffett said in a statement on Tuesday.
The webcast may help Yahoo attract advertisers enticed by
millions of potential online viewers. Yahoo's core Internet
business has struggled, and CEO Marissa Mayer has signaled she
might put the business up for sale.
Berkshire owns nearly 90 businesses including the BNSF
railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream, Fruit of the Loom underwear,
Geico car insurance and See's candies.
Most are in the United States, and the webcast could help
Buffett market Berkshire to sellers of businesses elsewhere.
Last year's annual meeting drew roughly 40,000 people to
Omaha, many from outside the United States, to celebrate
Buffett's 50th anniversary at the helm.
Attendance began to swell after Berkshire created
lower-priced "B" shares in 1996, enabling more shareholders to
attend.
Buffett has also raised his public profile in recent years,
and will serve as an adviser on NBC's "The Celebrity
Apprentice."
The planned webcast was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
Photographs and recordings of the annual meeting have never
been permitted.
Still, traveling to Omaha for Buffett's "Woodstock for
Capitalists" offers opportunities that are unavailable online.
Shareholders get discounts from Berkshire businesses,
including in an exhibit hall at the meeting.
They might also do a five-kilometer run or dine at Gorat's
steak house, a Buffett favorite.
It is unclear how the webcast might affect tourism in Omaha,
where Berkshire's annual meeting is the biggest tourist draw
other than the College World Series of baseball.
Air fares soar for the Berkshire weekend, and hotel rates
typically double or triple. While some hotel rates have fallen
since news of the webcast surfaced, rooms within a short walk of
the meeting now fetch more than $500 a night including taxes.
