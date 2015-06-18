版本:
2015年 6月 18日

UPDATE 2-Berkshire becomes Heinz's top owner ahead of Kraft merger

(Adds details about Kraft merger, Berkshire stake)

June 18 H.J. Heinz Co said on Thursday that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has become its majority shareholder by exercising a warrant ahead of the ketchup maker's planned merger with Kraft Foods Group Inc .

In a regulatory filing, Heinz said Berkshire exercised a warrant to acquire about 46.2 million shares for nearly $462,000 this week.

Heinz said the shares represent about 5.4 percent of its outstanding common stock, and that their issuance gives Berkshire a 52.5 percent overall stake.

The warrant was issued in connection with Heinz's $23 billion acquisition by Berkshire and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital in 2013.

Shareholders of Kraft are scheduled to vote on July 1 on the Heinz merger, which would create one of the world's largest food and beverage companies.

Heinz owners would get a 51 percent stake in the combined company, which would be known as Kraft Heinz Co.

Berkshire would own about 27 percent of the combined company, but 3G would oversee day-to-day operations.

Kraft brands include its namesake cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts and Maxwell House coffee. The company has said it expects to close the merger a few business days after shareholder approval. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Jeffrey Benkoe)

