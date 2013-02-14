版本:
Buffett says plenty of cash left for another deal - CNBC

Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is putting $12 billion to $13 billion cash toward a joint buyout with 3G Capital of H.J. Heinz Co, Buffett told CNBC on Thursday.

Buffett also said he had ample cash left and was ready for another major acquisition.

