3G says too early to talk about Heinz cost cuts

Feb 14 It is too early to talk about significant cost cutting at H.J. Heinz Co following its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G Capital, one of the principals of 3G said on Thursday.

The $23 billion deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this calendar year, Heinz Chief Executive William Johnson said at a press conference in Pittsburgh.

