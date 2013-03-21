Heinz moves closer to cementing buyout funding

March 21 (IFR) - Ketchup giant H.J. Heinz took more key
steps Thursday toward funding its $28 billion acquisition by 3G
Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, moving to an
all-dollar loans package while drumming up huge demand for a new
bond issue.
As Heinz tries to cement another piece of funding
for the largest buyout in the history of the food industry,
bankers said the company had dropped plans for euro- and
sterling-denominated loans due to strong demand from US
investors.
The new and simpler all-dollar structure reportedly
disappointed many European bankers and investors keen to get a
piece of one of the most spectacular leveraged buyouts (LBOs) in
recent years.
"The view is that it is the most efficient, easiest and
cleanest way - to issue in one currency," a banker said.
The original loans package consisted of a $1.5 billion
revolving credit facility and $10.5 billion in term loans split
into a six-year term loan B1 tranche and a seven-year term loan
B2 tranche.
It was not immediately clear if that structure would be
maintained. The term loans had been planned to include an $8.5
billion dollar-denominated loan, as well as up to $1.4 billion
in euros and around $600 million in sterling.
There has reportedly been massive demand for paper on the
deal, which brings together one of the world's most iconic
investors in Buffett and a company that is a household name in
many corners of the globe.
It also brings in Burger King's majority Brazilian owner,
private equity firm 3G Capital, which Buffett announced would
run the Heinz business after the buyout.
"Investors like that 3G has been successful in the Burger
King buyout, and Buffett being involved is a huge positive," one
bond investor said.
MANY PIECES TO THE PUZZLE
Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital are buying Heinz
for $72.50 per share, a 19 percent premium to the company's
previous record high stock price at the time the deal was
announced in mid-February.
Including debt assumption, Heinz valued the transaction at
$28 billion.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are joint bookrunners for the
loans financing, while sub-underwriting banks on the deal
include Banco do Brasil, Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Itau
Unibanco, RBC, UBS and others.
Lender commitments are due at midday on Friday.
In addition to the loans, Heinz also plans to roll over some
existing debt not covered under change of control provisions.
Total equity investment in the transaction is $16.24
billion. Berkshire Hathaway is committing $12.12 billion - $8
billion preferred (9% dividend) and $4.12 billion common equity.
3G will invest US$4.12bn in common equity.
Meanwhile Heinz is also selling $2.1 billion in second-lien
notes to refinance a second-lien bridge loan.
Investors said the B1/BB- rated bond issue, which prices on
Friday, has been a blowout, with massive demand that has allowed
Heinz to shave more than a full percentage point off of pricing
expectations, to official guidance of 4.5% area from initial
price thoughts of 5.75%.
While that rate has been roughly typical of Double B-rated
bond deals in recent weeks, it's certainly not the norm to see
debt being used to fund an LBO that prices with such a low
coupon, or rate of interest.
"This is being priced like a very strong non-LBO Double B
bond," said the bond investor. "There is definitely an
intangible glow around this deal."
But he cautioned: "In my view, it's still a highly leveraged
transaction."
BUFFETT 'CONFIDENCE'
Order books on the bond deal - structured as a 7.5-year
non-call two second-lien senior secured deal - were to close at
5pm New York time on Thursday afternoon. Wells Fargo, JP Morgan,
Barclays and Citi are joint bookrunners on the trade.
In the run-up to the deadline, Heinz on Thursday issued a
supplement to its preliminary bond offering memorandum saying
that Berkshire Hathaway, through Berkshire Hathaway Assurance
Corporation, may offer bond insurance separately to holders of
the new Heinz notes.
A market source said the insurance could be in the form of
credit default swaps (CDS).
"I think he's doing this because he's got a lot of
confidence that it's a solid deal," the investor said. "And the
more Buffett commits, the more investors love it. It's like a
seal of approval."
Even so, Heinz's credit ratings were hit by the transaction.
Fitch immediately downgraded Heinz from investment-grade to
junk bond status when the deal was announced in February,
dropping it to BB+ from BBB+. Last week it downgraded Heinz
again to BB- from BB+.
S&P plans to lower the rating to BB- after the buyout is
completed.
Moody's rates the corporate family at Ba3, which reflects
the high degree of leverage from the transaction of roughly 6.3x
debt/Ebitda, although if including the US$8bn of preferred stock
that is being bought by Berkshire Hathaway, that would rise to
10 times.
Moody's said cash flow metrics are weakened by high interest
expense and at least US$720m of dividends, which it assumes will
be upstreamed annually to service the 9% parent company
preferred stock issued to Berkshire.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......