RPT-Berkshire Hathaway, 3G Capital to buy Heinz for $28 bln -CNBC

Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3G Capital will buy H.J. Heinz Co for $72.50 a share, or $28 billion in total, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

