版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 22:03 BJT

MOVES-Berkshire Bank expands its private banking and wealth management team

April 2 Berkshire Bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the addition of two managers.

The bank hired Cindy Barford as senior vice president of its private banking division from KeyBank.

The company also named Kevin Smith as vice president of its wealth management business. Recently, Smith worked as trust officer with Trustco Bank. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐