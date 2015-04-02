MOVES-Berkshire Bank expands its private banking and wealth management team

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
April 2 Berkshire Bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the addition of two managers.
The bank hired Cindy Barford as senior vice president of its private banking division from KeyBank.
The company also named Kevin Smith as vice president of its wealth management business. Recently, Smith worked as trust officer with Trustco Bank. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021