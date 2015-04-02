MOVES-Berkshire Bank expands its private banking and wealth management team

April 2 Berkshire Bank, owned by Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, expanded its private banking and wealth management team with the addition of two managers.

The bank hired Cindy Barford as senior vice president of its private banking division from KeyBank.

The company also named Kevin Smith as vice president of its wealth management business. Recently, Smith worked as trust officer with Trustco Bank. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)