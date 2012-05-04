UPDATE 3-Berkshire profits double as insurance losses fall

* Insurance underwriting reverses year-earlier loss
* $337 million loss taken on bonds from former TXU
* Net profit more than doubles
By Ben Berkowitz
OMAHA, Neb., May 4 Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway more than doubled its profit in the first
quarter, as the conglomerate's insurance business was spared
from the devastating natural disaster losses that hit the
company a year earlier.
The company also benefited from much higher gains in its
derivatives portfolio, offset in part by a substantial writedown
on one of its bond holdings.
The results come one day before the conglomerate's annual
shareholder meeting, a festival-like event dubbed the "Woodstock
for Capitalism" that draws nearly 40,000 investors to Omaha.
Even before the results came out, though, one Berkshire
investor said his fellow shareholders were much more likely to
focus on succession issues for the 81-year-old Buffett than
other questions like the quarterly report.
"If you boil it down, most people say: 'who's the
replacement going to be,'" said Harvey Eisen, chairman of
Bedford Oak Advisors.
Net income attributable to Berkshire shareholders more than
doubled to $3.25 billion, or $1,966 per share, from $1.51
billion, or $917 per share, last year.
First-quarter operating profit rose to $2.67 billion, or
$1,615 per Class A share. Analysts expected operating profit of
$1,780 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $38.15 billion, and Berkshire
ended the quarter with $37.83 billion of cash and equivalents,
up around $500 million from the beginning of the year.
Berkshire posted a $54 million insurance underwriting profit
in the quarter. That compared with a year-earlier $821 million
loss, when results were hurt by costs for earthquakes in Japan
and New Zealand and floods and a cyclone in Australia.
Within the insurance group, underwriting gains at auto
insurer GEICO fell sharply, in large part on accounting changes
related to how insurers recognize the cost of acquiring
customers. Losses narrowed in the reinsurance business as well.
Berkshire said profit from railroad operations, including
the former Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp, rose 15 percent to
$701 million.
Meanwhile, profit from manufacturing, service and retailing
operations rose 53 percent to $854 million. That in part
reflected Berkshire's $9 billion acquisition of the chemical
company Lubrizol Corp.
Berkshire also saw a nearly four-fold increase in the gains
on its portfolio of derivatives, to $650 million. Those
derivatives are largely contracts related to stock market
performance, a bet Buffett has said would pay off handsomely
over time despite his usual disdain for such instruments.
BOND LOSSES
Results were hurt, though, by a $337 million loss on Texas
Competitive Electric Holdings bonds, according to Berkshire's
quarterly report. The bonds issued by the former TXU were "a big
mistake," Buffett told Berkshire shareholders in his annual
letter earlier this year.
Berkshire has roughly 80 operating units, including many
consumer-oriented businesses that sell such things as apparel,
furniture, ice cream and paint. Earlier Friday, senior Berkshire
executives said they were seeing signs of slow but steady
economic growth as consumers increase spending.
The company's Class A shares closed Friday up $150 at
$121,950, and its Class B shares closed down 32 cents at $80.94.
Berkshire released quarterly results after U.S. markets closed.
The company also noted that it did not buy back any stock
during the first quarter. Earlier Friday, noted investor Mario
Gabelli, a prominent figure at the Berkshire annual meeting,
said he thought the shares were at least 50 percent undervalued.
A number of analysts have also said Berkshire shares were
trading near historical lows.