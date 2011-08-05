UPDATE 3-Berkshire profit rises on rails, manufacturing

* Railroads, manufacturing offset insurance
* Book value rises 3.4 percent
* Cash position reaches nearly $48 billion
* Shares seen undervalued, but cash use questions linger
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Warren Buffett's conglomerate
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) reported a larger
second-quarter profit on Friday, as favorable investment
results and strength in the rail and manufacturing businesses
offset another underwriting loss in insurance.
The 80-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" warned in April the
insurance business was probably going to post an underwriting
loss for the year because of the severe earthquakes in Japan
and New Zealand in the first quarter.
Analysts and investors said the quarter was much as they
expected, although the long-term questions about Buffett's
succession plans remain. Buffett has said Berkshire will
separate his CEO and investment chief roles when he is gone,
but has given no clarity on who will fill them.
Berkshire reported a net profit of $3.42 billion, or $2,072
per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $1.97
billion, or $1,195 per share.
Revenues at the insurance business rose by roughly $2
billion from a year earlier, driven by an asbestos reinsurance
contract with AIG (AIG.N). On a net basis, though, the unit had
an underwriting loss of $7 million due to natural disasters.
"You can't look at insurance in a vacuum over one quarter,"
said Tom Lewandowski, financial services analyst at Edward
Jones. "I'm not overly disappointed."
Revenue also was up sharply at the railroad Burlington
Northern Santa Fe, and earnings rose nearly 15 percent
year-on-year. Berkshire said it managed to handle more rail
cars and to get higher revenue per car.
Profits were sharply higher in the manufacturing, service
and retailing segment, reflecting a wide array of stronger
results in lines including engineered products, metalworking
and building products.
One of the downsides in the quarter was manufactured
housing business Clayton Homes, where revenue from home sales
declined 30 percent and the average price per home sold also
fell.
BETTER INVESTMENTS
Besides the operating results, the company also benefited
from better investment results than in prior periods.
Berkshire recorded smaller losses on a derivative position
linked to stock markets, $184 million versus a loss of $2.18
billion a year earlier. Though he has condemned derivatives
generally, Buffett has said this particular investment could be
lucrative for the company over time.
The company also had no writedowns in the second quarter
for other-than-temporary losses on stocks. Berkshire has been
under pressure from securities regulators to more quickly
recognize losses on shareholdings when those stocks have been
in a loss position for more than a year.
Book value per share, Buffett's preferred measure of the
conglomerate's worth, rose 3.4 percent to $98,716 per Class
A-equivalent share. One investor said the company's shares are
at the second-lowest multiple to book value he has seen in the
last 30 years.
"The stock is crazy undervalued," said Steve Check,
president of Check Capital Management in Costa Mesa,
California, whose largest shareholding is Berkshire Class B
stock. "In plain daylight you have a very large, stable company
about 35 percent underpriced."
But despite that attractive valuation, Lewandowski had a
"hold" rating on the stock because of questions about what
Berkshire will do with its cash -- $47.89 billion at the end of
the quarter, nearly $20 billion more than a year ago and $6.7
billion more than at the end of the first quarter.
That and the unanswered question of who will run Berkshire
after Buffett steps aside are key parts of the investment
story, he said.
"You have these concerns, you generate all this cash,
you've got to put all that cash to work," he said. "There's a
reason why we've seen the multiples contract."
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Matthew Lewis, Carol
Bishopric and Andre Grenon)