Berkshire revised Wesco docs under SEC pressure

* April letter shows concerns about merger filing
* Berkshire made lengthy series of revisions
* Latest in Berkshire-SEC sparring on regulatory filings
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N)
extensively revised documents related to the acquisition of
Wesco Financial at the insistence of securities regulators,
according to an April letter made public on Friday.
A series of letters released in the last few months, often
months after they were sent, has shown Berkshire and the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission sparring over the company's
accounting and disclosures.
Most of them have related to SEC doubts about the way
Warren Buffett's conglomerate accounts for investments that
have lost value, but the letter released on Friday has more to
do with the adequacy of disclosures to investors.
Berkshire had already owned 80 percent of Wesco for decades
when it struck a deal to buy the rest in February. Buffett's
business partner and Berkshire's vice chairman, Charlie Munger,
ran Wesco and often described the unusual structure of the
company as a historical accident.
Accident or not, the SEC had serious questions about the
form 13E-3 filed in March related to the deal. By letter on
April 4, it raised 23 questions about or objections to various
information in the filing.
Berkshire Chief Financial Officer Marc Hamburg responded
point-by-point on April 15. In 20 of the 23 cases, he said
Berkshire would revise or refile information to reflect
concerns raised by SEC staff or clarify information.
Among the items that the SEC asked to be added to or
changed were the number of Berkshire Class B shares represented
by the merger price, the disclosure on where shareholders could
get an updated estimate of the merger value, the disclosure on
any financial estimates provided to third parties and the
language Berkshire used on forward-looking statements.
Berkshire ultimately filed an amended form on April 18. It
was amended again three times in May and once in June before
the deal closed.
