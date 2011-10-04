UPDATE 1-Buffett sees record profits at Berkshire units

UPDATE 2-Daimler trucks chief Bernhard steps down
* Directors review progress of VW brand chief - sources (Adds analyst comment, Daimler statement)
* Says rail, energy units will break records
* Housing businesses still at a low
Oct 4 Some of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) largest units will post record profits this year, but the conglomerate's housing-related businesses are doing as poorly as they ever have, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a Fortune magazine event, Buffett said Berkshire's Burlington Northern rail unit, its MidAmerican energy unit, manufacturer Iscar and diversified group Marmon will all post record profits this year.
On the other hand, Buffett said Berkshire's Shaw Carpet unit is down about 25 percent of its staff, while the Acme Brick business has idled half its factories.
"As of today our housing-related businesses are as bad as they've ever been during this period," Buffett told the conference in a question and answer session led by his long-time friend Carol Loomis.
The one large business Buffett did not mention was Berkshire's insurance business, which ranges from auto insurer Geico to reinsurer National Indemnity. He has previously said Berkshire's insurance business might post an underwriting loss for the year due to severe natural disasters. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Directors review progress of VW brand chief - sources (Adds analyst comment, Daimler statement)
* Entered into agreement on Feb. 7, 2017, to issue $1.0 billion of TVA's 2.875% global power bonds 2017 Series A due Feb. 1, 2027
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO Feb 8 President Donald Trump blasted department store chain Nordstrom Inc on Wednesday for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his family's sprawling business empire.