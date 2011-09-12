UPDATE 5-Warren Buffett picks another little-known successor

* Weschler to join Berkshire in 2012
* Fortune says he has known Buffett for years
* Buffett to manage money until his retirement
By Ben Berkowitz and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Sept 12 Warren Buffett
advanced his succession plan on Monday by naming Ted Weschler,
a low-profile hedge fund manager who has produced out-sized
returns in the last decade, to help manage the investments of
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N).
Weschler, 50, will start at the company early next year and
work with Todd Combs, who joined Berkshire last year, to manage
its equity portfolios. Buffett, 81, has said he may also bring
in a third manager, but meanwhile he continues to oversee the
lion's share of the company's $52.36 billion in U.S. equities.
Weschler, like Combs before him, has succeeded while
keeping a low profile far from the canyons of Wall Street.
The Charlottesville, Virginia-based money manager delivered
total gains of 1,236 percent over the last 11 years, according
to investors. Over the same period, Berkshire's own Class B
(BRKb.N) shares have risen 84 percent and the S&P 500 .SPX
index has fallen nearly 23 percent.
As of June 30, Weschler's Peninsula Capital Advisors had
long positions in about $2 billion worth of stock, according to
regulatory filings. Combs was managing about $400 million when
he was hired.
Combs and Weschler appear to have different strengths, with
Combs having focused more on financial stocks while Weschler
appears to have favored communications-related picks. Bringing
them together may work well, according to some experts.
"It seems they might complement one another," said David
Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland who
has studied Buffett and his work. "Weschler will bring
diversification and expertise outside of the financial sector
to Berkshire Hathaway."
Since Combs started with Berkshire, Buffett has made clear
there would be more people added to the investment team to
eventually replace him. When and how many, however, have been
open questions that have weighed on Berkshire's stock, analysts
following the stock have said. Some investors say Berkshire
shares are currently at their most undervalued level in a
generation.
A number of Buffett's best-known biographers, as well as
prominent fund managers including Mario Gabelli, told Reuters
Insider they were not familiar with Weschler or his work. The
same was true when Combs was appointed last year.
Moments after one of the biggest personnel mysteries in
finance was lifted and Weschler was named as one of a likely
trio of heirs to Buffett as managers of Berkshire's investment
portfolio, Weschler kept to his usual routine. He was at his
desk at Peninsula -- the hedge fund he founded in
Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1999 -- dialing investors, his
receptionist said.
SECRET LUNCHES
Weschler's interest in Buffett, who is both chief executive
of the ice-cream-to-insurance conglomerate and its money
manager, has been growing for some time.
According to journalist Carol Loomis, a long-time friend of
and ghost-writer for Buffett, Weschler paid millions of dollars
to dine with the "Oracle of Omaha" twice in the last two
years.
Unlike many who bid in the annual charity auction of the
lunch with Buffett -- to benefit the anti-poverty group Glide
-- Weschler insisted on anonymity, wanting his name kept out of
the headlines and requesting a change of venue from the New
York steakhouse where the lunch is usually held. Weschler, who
bid $2.63 million for the 2011 lunch, met Buffett on his home
turf in Omaha.
In recent years, pressure has mounted on Buffett to put a
succession plan in place for the day he will no longer run the
company. Buffett's roles of chief executive and investment
manager will be split after he retires; the names on the CEO
succession list are secret.
Weschler has overseen a very concentrated portfolio with
DirecTV DTV.O, DaVita (DVA.N), which runs kidney dialysis
centers, and Liberty Media LINTA.O ranking among his biggest
and most recent holdings.
In total, he held fewer than a dozen publicly traded U.S.
stocks at the end of the second quarter, according to his most
recent regulatory filing. He is not required to list stocks he
may be shorting or otherwise betting against.
Weschler earned an undergraduate degree in economics from
the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where
Buffett began his own undergraduate education decades ago.
Before starting his stock-picking career in Virginia,
Weschler worked at specialty chemicals and materials company
W.R. Grace, where at one time he was assistant to the vice
chairman.
The path for Weschler to join Berkshire was laid at this
year's lunch when Buffett pitched the idea of a move to Omaha,
Buffett told Loomis. "I very much wanted him to do it, but I
didn't expect to get very far with the idea," Buffett said.
"Ted will no doubt make a lot of money at Berkshire. But he
was already making a lot of money with his fund -- you can get
an idea of that from the size of his (charity) bids -- so money
wasn't a reason for him to come."
In Charlottesville, a city one-quarter the size of Omaha,
Weschler and his wife have supported a number of charities,
from helping sponsor a youth film festival to donating to one
that builds structures for communities in need.
