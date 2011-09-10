Berkshire unit Richline to buy Italian jeweller

VICENZA, Italy, Sept 10 Jewellery company Richline International, part of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), has agreed to buy Italian precious metal brand Carniani, the company said.

Italy-based Richline International, fully owned by Berkshire's unit Richline Group, did not disclose financial details of the deal. Carniani head Lucio Carniani told Reuters his company revenues were 4 million euros last year.

Richline is looking for other acquisitions on the Italian jewellery market after the Carniani deal and a purchase of other three small Italian jewellery brands earlier this year, Dennis Ulrich, chief executive officer of Richline Group, told Reuters.

"A bigger acquisition is not excluded," Ulrich said at an international jewellery trade fair.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Toby Chopra)