Buffett says investment managers add to portfolio

July 13 Berkshire Hathaway Inc investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler are now managing $4 billion each, up more than $1 billion from the start of the year, Berkshire Chief Executive Warren Buffett told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

Buffett, in an interview, said one of the two managers has been buying shares of oil refiner Phillips 66 of late. He also said Berkshire's recent investment in General Motors Co came from one of the two men, and not from him.