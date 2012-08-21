Buffett cancelled municipal debt bet 5 yrs early -WSJ

Aug 20 Berkshire Hathaway Inc
terminated a large wager on the municipal-bond market five years
early, the Wall Street Journal quoted a person familiar with the
transaction as saying.
In a quarterly regulatory disclosure filed this month, the
Warren Buffett-owned company terminated credit-default swaps
insuring $8.25 billion of municipal debt.
The paper said the early termination is deepening questions
among some investors about the risks of buying debt issued by
cities, states and other public entities.
The WSJ quoted the source as saying that Buffett's bet that
more than a dozen U.S. states would keep paying their bills on
time had been made before the financial crisis.
The insurance-like contracts, which required Berkshire to
pay in the event of bond defaults, were bought by Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc in 2007, more than a year before the firm
filed for bankruptcy, the WSJ quoted the source as saying.
Buffett declined to comment on the details of the
termination with the Lehman Brothers estate, the paper added. It
is not clear if the move would leave the company with a profit
or loss on the wager.
Berkshire was not immediately available for comment outside
regular office hours.