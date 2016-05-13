Berkshire's NetJets settles U.S. immigration bias claim

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 NetJets, the luxury plane unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to settle U.S. government charges that it discriminated against immigrant workers by requiring them to provide extra documents to prove their employment eligibility.
The settlement calls for NetJets to pay a $41,480 civil penalty, and be monitored by the U.S. Department of Justice for two years, the department said on Friday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.