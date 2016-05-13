Berkshire's NetJets settles U.S. immigration bias claim

May 13 NetJets, the luxury plane unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to settle U.S. government charges that it discriminated against immigrant workers by requiring them to provide extra documents to prove their employment eligibility.

The settlement calls for NetJets to pay a $41,480 civil penalty, and be monitored by the U.S. Department of Justice for two years, the department said on Friday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)