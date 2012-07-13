Buffett says likely to buy more newspapers

BRIEF-Core-Mark Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.45 excluding items
* Core-Mark announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
July 13 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is likely to acquire more newspapers after snapping up a number of smaller outlets across the country in recent months, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Friday.
"It just depends on who calls us," Buffett said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Buffett acquired his hometown Omaha World-Herald as well as most of Media General Inc's papers in the last few months.
* Edgewater reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc announces 2016 annual financial results