版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 13日 星期五 20:59 BJT

Buffett says likely to buy more newspapers

July 13 Berkshire Hathaway Inc is likely to acquire more newspapers after snapping up a number of smaller outlets across the country in recent months, Chief Executive Warren Buffett said on Friday.

"It just depends on who calls us," Buffett said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Buffett acquired his hometown Omaha World-Herald as well as most of Media General Inc's papers in the last few months.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐