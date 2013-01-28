Warren Buffett made late-2012 bid for NYSE Euronext - sources

* Berkshire is 'Company A' in ICE filing - sources
* Berkshire bid was less than ICE's offer - sources
Jan 28 Warren Buffett made a bid to acquire New
York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext last
November, but his offer was less than one already on the table
from IntercontinentalExchange Inc, two people familiar
with the matter said.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because they
were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said
Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway was the
"Company A" bidder disclosed in a regulatory filing by ICE on
Monday.
Buffett's assistant could not immediately comment on the
report. NYSE Euronext declined to comment. The news was first
reported by CNBC's David Faber.
ICE agreed to buy NYSE Euronext late last month for $8.2
billion following about two months of talks.
Before the deal closed, NYSE's board of directors instructed
the company's bankers to pursue alternatives, according to the
ICE filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bankers from Perella Weinberg approached "Company A" on Nov.
25, the filing said. On Nov. 28, "Company A" presented an offer
that was less than the ICE bid and was conditioned on the sale
of NYSE Euronext's European derivatives business for a minimum
price.
At a NYSE board meeting Dec. 12 and 13, Perella Weinberg
indicated that it was still working with "Company A" but that
the bidder had not improved the offer. There was no further
mention of the unnamed bidder in the filing.
Had Berkshire done the deal, it would have been somewhat
small by Buffett's standards. He spent much of 2012 trying to do
deals in the $20 billion range, and even said at one point that
he might have to look at doing a $30 billion deal this year.