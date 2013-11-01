UPDATE 3-Berkshire Q3 profit up 29 pct; operating results miss

By Jonathan Stempel and Luciana Lopez
Nov 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
posted a 29 percent jump in third-quarter profit as it
recorded big gains on investments made during the financial
crisis, but operating results missed forecasts amid weakness in
insurance operations.
Quarterly results included $1.4 billion of gains from
investments that Buffett made in October 2008, including in
General Electric Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
warrants, and bonds related to candy maker Mars Inc's purchase
of rival Wrigley.
Such investments helped give Buffett a reputation as a
lender of last resort.
But investment and derivative gains do not factor into
operating results, and while profit rose at Berkshire's
Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and MidAmerican energy and
utility units, insurance underwriting results deteriorated.
Net income rose to $5.05 billion, or $3,074 per Class A
share, from $3.92 billion, or $2,373 per share, a year earlier,
Berkshire said on Friday.
Operating profit rose just 8 percent to $3.66 billion, or
$2,228 per Class A share, from $3.4 billion, or $2,057 per
share. Analysts on average expected $2,402 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Michael Yoshikami, president of Destination Wealth
Management in Walnut Creek, California, which invests $1.3
billion and owns Berkshire stock, said the company can boost
investment results if bond yields rise once the U.S. Federal
Reserve pulls back on efforts to prop up the nation's economy.
"The U.S. economy is rather stumbling, and that is positive
actually for their infrastructure investments such as
railroads," he said. "All things considered, we are fairly
pleased with the results."
Book value, Buffett's preferred measure of the Omaha,
Nebraska-based company's worth, rose 11 percent this year to
$126,766 per Class A share as of September 30, 2013.
INSURANCE WEAKENS
Net insurance underwriting premiums fell 57 percent to $170
million. Results weakened at the Geico auto insurance unit,
which paid out a higher percentage of premiums to cover claims
than a year earlier, and the General Re reinsurance unit, which
had a $400 million underwriting loss from a European hailstorm.
In addition, Berkshire's main reinsurance business sustained
a $206 million pre-tax underwriting loss, hurt by lower premiums
and currency fluctuations.
Profit rose about 6 percent at Burlington Northern to $989
million, as higher shipments of industrial products, consumer
products and coal offset a drop for agricultural products amid
lower grain exports and strong global competition.
Results also improved in businesses such as the Forest River
recreational vehicle unit. Revenue from jewelry, home
furnishings and other retail businesses rose 18 percent.
Bill Smead, chief executive of Smead Capital Management in
Seattle, which invests 3 percent of its $700 million of assets
in Berkshire, said the 83-year-old Buffett is setting up the
company to perform over the long haul.
"He's making a big push into almost everything associated
with the idea that we'll build a lot more homes in the next 10
years," Smead said.
Berkshire ended the quarter with $42.08 billion of cash and
equivalents, giving Buffett the firepower to make one or more
large acquisitions, which he calls "elephants."
The second-richest American wants to keep about $20 billion
in cash, in part for possible insurance payouts on storms.
Berkshire bought $1.77 billion worth of stock during the
quarter but sold $1.48 billion, and was actually a bigger net
purchaser of bonds than stocks.
Buffett has run Berkshire since 1965, favoring businesses
with consistent earnings power. Berkshire now has more than 80
businesses, though it remains best known for insurance.
He spent $12.3 billion in June to buy part of ketchup maker
H.J. Heinz Co. Berkshire also owns $104.9 billion in equities,
including such stocks as Coca-Cola Co, International
Business Machines Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
In Friday trading, Berkshire Class A shares closed up
$127.70 at $173,122.50, while its Class B shares rose 19 cents
to $115.27. Berkshire released results after U.S. markets
closed. Its B shares fell 0.7 percent to $114.51 after hours.