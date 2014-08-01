Berkshire profit soars 41 pct, helped by investment gains

Aug 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Friday said second-quarter profit soared 41
percent, reflecting a substantial increase in investment gains
and improved results in businesses not related to insurance.
Net income rose to $6.4 billion, or $3,889 per Class A
share, from $4.54 billion, or $2,763 per share, a year earlier.
Quarterly operating profit rose 11 percent to $4.33 billion,
or $2,634 per Class A share, from $3.92 billion, or $2,384 per
share.
Analysts on average expected operating profit of $2,482 per
Class A share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Book value
per share, Buffett's preferred measure of growth, has risen 5.6
percent this year to $142,483.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez in Grand Lake Stream, Maine and
Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)