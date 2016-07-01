Berkshire applies to boost Wells Fargo stake above 10 pct

July 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has applied to increase its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, the Federal Reserve said on its website on Friday.

Boosting the stake above 10 percent could mean increased federal scrutiny over the investment.

As of March 31, Berkshire was Wells Fargo's largest investor, with a 9.45 percent stake, Reuters data show.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco, and is the third-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Berkshire's application was earlier reported by CNBC.

The Federal Reserve exerts special oversight when investors take large bank stakes.

In a September 2008 policy statement, the Fed said it often lets investors take double-digit bank stakes not designed to exert a "controlling influence," but would review any resulting business relationships "case-by-case." (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)