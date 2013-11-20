版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Florida Realty buys Elite Preferred Realty

Nov 20 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Homeservices Florida Realty acquires Elite Preferred Realty * Homeservices Florida Realty says terms were not disclosed. * Homeservices-deal adds an office, 40 sales professionals and employees and a

property-management operation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
