BRIEF-CORRECTED-BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC AND 3G DEAL TO BUY H.J. HEINZ CO VALUES HEINZ (NOT HEINZE) AT $72.50 PER SHARE - CNBC

Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * CORRECTED-BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC AND 3G DEAL TO BUY H.J. HEINZ CO

VALUES HEINZ (NOT HEINZE) AT $72.50 PER SHARE - CNBC * Rpt-berkshire hathaway inc to buy h.j. heinz co for $28 bln

- cnbc citing sources * Rpt-berkshire, 3g capital each putting in $4.5 bln equity capital into heinz

deal - cnbc

