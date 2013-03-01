版本:
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares down in extended trade after Q4 results

NEW YORK, March 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares down 1.6 percent to $100.40 in extended trade after Q4 results
