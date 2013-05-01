版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 06:54 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway sells more than 6 percent of Moody's stake

May 1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Sells more than 6 percent of its stake in Moody's corp -- SEC filing * Says sells about 1.75 million shares in transactions between April 29 and may

1 * Says owns about 26.7 million Moody's shares following the sales
