BRIEF-MidAmerican Wind to buy two wind projects

Sept 30 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Midamerican wind to acquire two California wind projects from terra-gen power * Midamerican wind said it agreed to buy the 168-megawatt alta wind VII and the

132-megawatt alta wind IX projects from a subsidiary of terra-gen power, llc

