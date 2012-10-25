版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 02:33 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway has won a residential capital loan portfolio with $1.5 billion bid in bankruptcy auction-source

Oct 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc : * Has won a residential capital loan portfolio with $1.5 billion bid in

bankruptcy auction-source * Had been opening bidder in auction at $1.44 billion

