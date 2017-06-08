UPDATE 1-Berkshire units settle California 'bait and switch' insurance probe

(Adds comment from Applied Underwriters)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 8 Two insurance units of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc have agreed to lower their rates
and provide more disclosures to settle claims that they
overcharged small business owners in California for workers'
compensation coverage.
The settlement announced by California's Department of
Insurance on Thursday resolves charges that Applied Underwriters
Inc and California Insurance Co steered prospective customers to
unapproved or unexpectedly costly policies, using "illegal side
agreements" that exposed policyholders to greater risks.
California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones had last June
halted the Berkshire units' sale of unapproved "EquityComp"
policies after finding that one policy subjected Shasta Linen
Supply Inc, a Sacramento employer of 63 people, to hundreds of
thousands of dollars of extra costs.
Vermont and Wisconsin regulators enacted bans of similar
products in those states.
Thursday's settlement allows the resumption of EquityComp
sales in California, provided that companies can absorb their
risks, Jones said in a statement.
"This is a significant victory in protecting California
businesses from sophisticated bait and switch marketing
tactics," Jones said. "We have gone to the limit of our
authority over workers' compensation insurance products in
winning concessions that eliminate oppressive contract terms."
Jeff Silver, general counsel of Applied Underwriters, said
in a statement the accord provides "certainty" that EquityComp
is "fit for the marketplace. We are pleased to now resume
selling this product in California."
Workers' compensation insurance typically covers lost wages
and medical costs for employees injured on the job.
The case put a spotlight on lesser-known parts of Omaha,
Nebraska-based Berkshire's insurance operations, which also
include the Geico car insurer, the General Re reinsurer and a
business that protects against large and unusual risks.
Berkshire has more than 90 operating units, but insurance
still generates about one-fourth of its profit.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown and Phil Berlowitz)