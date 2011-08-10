版本:
New Issue-Berkshire Hathaway sells $2 bln in 3 parts

  Aug 10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on
Wednesday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in three
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.
BORROWER: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC
TRANCHE 1                                                
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR   MATURITY 8/15/2014 
                + 70 BPS                              
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 11/15/2011
MOODY'S Aa2       YIELD N/A           SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ QUARTERLY 
FITCH A-PLUS                          NON-CALLABLE N/A   
TRANCHE 2                                                
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 2.20 PCT     MATURITY 8/15/2016 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.831    FIRST PAY 2/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa2       YIELD 2.236 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 130 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A   
TRANCHE 3                                                
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 3.75 PCT     MATURITY 8/15/2021 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.992    FIRST PAY 2/15/2012
MOODY'S Aa2       YIELD 3.751 PCT     SETTLEMENT 8/15/2011
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 160 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

