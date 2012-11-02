版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六

Berkshire Hathaway third-qtr profit rises

Nov 2 Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a larger profit for the third quarter on Friday as stronger performance at its non-insurance businesses drove operating results.

Berkshire earned $3.92 billion, or $2,373 per Class A share, compared with $2.28 billion, or $1,380 per share, a year earlier.

