Berkshire Hathaway buying rest of Israel's IMC for $2.05 bln

May 1 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it would acquire the 20 percent of IMC International Metalworking Cos BV it does not already own for $2.05 billion cash.

Berkshire first acquired the other 80 percent of the company, which provides metalworking tools, in 2006.
