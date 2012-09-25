Berkshire reports 17 pct stake in Media General

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
Sept 24 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported that it owns a 17 percent stake in U.S. broadcaster and publisher Media General, as the conglomerate continues to boost its investment in the newspaper industry.
Berkshire exercised its warrants in Media General to buy 4.65 million shares, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Berkshire bought the warrants in May as part of a deal to take a majority of Media General's newspapers for $142 million in cash.
Media General shares closed flat at $5.07 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.